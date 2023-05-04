Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

REZI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 775,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

