Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,144,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 118,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

