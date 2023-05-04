Reviewing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Onfolio -272.00% -31,906.55% -27,688.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and Onfolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $53.29 million 3.76 -$419.77 million N/A N/A Onfolio $2.22 million 2.76 -$4.23 million ($1.12) -1.07

Analyst Recommendations

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Iris Energy and Onfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 4 6 0 2.60 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iris Energy presently has a consensus price target of $7.07, indicating a potential upside of 94.14%. Onfolio has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Onfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than Iris Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Onfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Onfolio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Onfolio

(Get Rating)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

