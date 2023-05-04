Reviewing The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group -5.95% -0.19% -0.08%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GTT Communications and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTT Communications and The Liberty Braves Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group $588.00 million 4.76 $1.82 billion ($1.25) -42.40

The Liberty Braves Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTT Communications.

Summary

GTT Communications beats The Liberty Braves Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

(Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

