Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Earnings Results

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Revolve Group Trading Down 8.1 %

RVLV stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $11,277,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 885,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 261,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 246,501 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 584.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 191,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 139,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Revolve Group

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

