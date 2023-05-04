Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $17.02. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revolve Group shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 546,472 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Revolve Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

