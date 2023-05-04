RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Shares Down 0.4%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,252 ($28.14) and last traded at GBX 2,252 ($28.14). 20,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 37,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,260 ($28.24).

A number of analysts recently commented on RHIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,955 ($36.92) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($34.36) to GBX 2,950 ($36.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($29.99) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,320.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,292.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of €1.10 ($1.21) per share. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is 5,053.76%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

