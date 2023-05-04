Robert Freeman Purchases 3,000 Shares of Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Rating) insider Robert Freeman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.25 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of A$21,738.00 ($14,396.03).

Australian Foundation Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Get Australian Foundation Investment alerts:

Australian Foundation Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Foundation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Foundation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.