Robert W. Baird Cuts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $257.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WTW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $226.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.58. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,588,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

