Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 97.83 ($1.22).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Angela Strank purchased 9,847 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £12,407.22 ($15,501.27). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.70 ($2.99). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.06. The firm has a market cap of £12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

