Royal Bank of Canada Increases Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target to GBX 140

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CELTF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 144 ($1.80) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of CELTF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

