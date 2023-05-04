Royal Bank of Canada Trims IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Target Price to C$49.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IGM. National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM traded down C$1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.26. 143,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.45 and a twelve month high of C$43.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.7541899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.