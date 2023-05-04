Royal Bank of Canada Trims IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Target Price to C$49.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IGM. National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
IGM Financial Price Performance
IGM traded down C$1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.26. 143,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.45 and a twelve month high of C$43.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
