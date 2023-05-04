Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Royal Gold Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.01. 389,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,337. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

