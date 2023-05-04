RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RPT Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 555,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

