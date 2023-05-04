Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.41. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 92,325 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $731.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,322.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,322.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,122 shares of company stock valued at $847,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 30.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

