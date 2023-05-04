Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 481,206 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,206 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Enbridge worth $188,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.18. 1,695,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,565. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 262.38%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

