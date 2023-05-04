Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,695 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of AON worth $112,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AON traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,247. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $334.76.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

