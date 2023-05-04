Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $125.92 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 95,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Cheniere Energy worth $125,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNG traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $144.43. 768,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

