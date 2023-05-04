Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $479.08 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Mastercard worth $479,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after acquiring an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MA traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.90. The company has a market capitalization of $356.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

