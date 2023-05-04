Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $115,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.66. 799,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,522. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

