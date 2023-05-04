Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of S&P Global worth $212,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

S&P Global stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $347.57. 359,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.