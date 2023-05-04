Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Equinix worth $297,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.12.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock traded up $29.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $727.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,788. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix



Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

