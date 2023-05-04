Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $169,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.87. 2,127,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The company has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

