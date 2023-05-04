RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) PT Lowered to $2.00

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.56% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

