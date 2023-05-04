RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Announces Dividend of $0.66

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6577 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

RWEOY stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

