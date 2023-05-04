RXO (NYSE:RXO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RXO Stock Down 2.4 %

RXO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 746,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Get RXO alerts:

Institutional Trading of RXO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About RXO

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXO. Cowen began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.