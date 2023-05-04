RXO (NYSE:RXO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.
RXO Stock Down 2.4 %
RXO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 746,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.
Institutional Trading of RXO
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About RXO
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Read More
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RXO (RXO)
