Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.02

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.02 and last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 3032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,501,000 after acquiring an additional 95,751 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.