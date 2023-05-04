Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SAND stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 338,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

