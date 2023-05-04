Sanford Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 138,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.