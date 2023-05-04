SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $137.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

