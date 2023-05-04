Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5326 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBGSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.