Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $378.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 31,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $202,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,630.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

