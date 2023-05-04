Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) traded down 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.90. 176,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 613,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Scilex Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Get Scilex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Scilex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.