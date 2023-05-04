Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.
Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.0 %
STNG stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
