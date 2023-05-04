Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.04. 923,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $114.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

