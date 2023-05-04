Secret (SIE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $815.26

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $815.26 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00138701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00060106 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00029502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00038274 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003415 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00553273 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,229.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

