Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $99.47. 149,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,928. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

