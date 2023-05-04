SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.99 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.