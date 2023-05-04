SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.99 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

