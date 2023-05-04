Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.10-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.28. 161,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.81. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $14,394,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

