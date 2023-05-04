Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.10-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.28. 161,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.81. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $14,394,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.