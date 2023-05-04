Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 754.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

