Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $37.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 88.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Semtech has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $65.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

