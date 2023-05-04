Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.20

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 60778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 409.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,116,000 after buying an additional 959,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 609.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 853,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

