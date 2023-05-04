Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 348,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,710. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.