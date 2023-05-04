Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Up to $52.82

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.82, but opened at $57.99. Shake Shack shares last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 432,620 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SHAK. BTIG Research raised their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.