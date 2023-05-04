Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $11.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. 80,877,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,557,506. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

