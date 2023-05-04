Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Drops By 5.1%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and have sold 36,333 shares worth $554,376. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETNB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $16.45 on Thursday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.76.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

