Short Interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Drops By 5.7%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

