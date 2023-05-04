Short Interest in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Drops By 8.0%

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,973. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

