Short Interest in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Declines By 8.2%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

GBTG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 41,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,106. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at $882,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

