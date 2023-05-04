Short Interest in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Declines By 8.2%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,600 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
GBTG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 41,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,106. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.99.
Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
