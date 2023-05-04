Short Interest in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Declines By 5.8%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 916,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $886.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

